Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton get apology following Twitter battle over 'One Tree Hill' convention

In case there was any question, former One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton remain close … super close.

They proved it Thursday, when Bush defended Burton in a social media debate over a planned reunion weekend for alums of the teen drama in which they both starred. The fan event organized by EyeCon, a company that hosts celebrity conventions, was set to feature a theme of women’s empowerment, which didn’t sit well with Burton.

Just last November, Burton, Bush, and 16 other former One Tree Hill cast and crew members accused former showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment in a letter published in Variety. The signers said they were, “to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally” by Schwahn.

So when a fan asked Burton on Thursday if the actress would be attending EyeCon, Burton was blunt that she felt Eyecon was capitalizing on an unfortunate situation.

I’m sorry Mary. I will not be attending any Eyecon events. Ever. I personally feel exploited by their “girl power” angle, which exists at the expense of some of us who went through a difficult time on that show. They’re using our sisterhood as a sales gimmick. No thanks. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) March 27, 2018

EyeCon didn’t care for that.

We aren’t taking advantage. We have our own personal reasons for wanting to do this convention. Bringing us all together in one place. We think that’s beautiful. We see it different. — EyeCon (@EyeCon3000) March 27, 2018

The actual Bush liked the response to her friend even less.

Two days into the Twitter debate, feelings were obviously still raw.

“All could’ve been avoided??” Know how? 1) by not attacking her

2) & a professional response: “our intention was x, y, z, & we realize we didn’t communicate that clearly on the front end. Hopefully that will assuage her discomfort, but if not, we completely respect her decision” — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 29, 2018

And Bush said the One Tree Hill actresses hadn’t known there would be women’s empowerment slant to the event until the public was informed.

Don’t call either of us a liar. From an OTH sister. Just a few hours ago. (White out is for her privacy.) ALL you needed to do was not bash a woman. And say “our intentions were x/y/z & if we didn’t communicate that we apologize. Either way we respect your feelings on the mater” pic.twitter.com/rRWrGt7AFl — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 29, 2018

On Thursday afternoon, EyeCon offered an apology.

Soon, Bush was tweeting something more cheery about another of her former One Tree Hill co-stars.

On a happier note! @HilarieBurton just sent me this to make sure I hadn’t missed it. Ummmm @BethanyJoyLenz you are LUMINOUS! Have y’all seen this webisode Joy did!? https://t.co/9L2SlUwSCz #fam — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 29, 2018

