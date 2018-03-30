Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton get apology following Twitter battle over 'One Tree Hill' convention

Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush at a CW party, Sept. 18, 2006. (Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

In case there was any question, former One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton remain close … super close.

They proved it Thursday, when Bush defended Burton in a social media debate over a planned reunion weekend for alums of the teen drama in which they both starred. The fan event organized by EyeCon, a company that hosts celebrity conventions, was set to feature a theme of women’s empowerment, which didn’t sit well with Burton.

Just last November, Burton, Bush, and 16 other former One Tree Hill cast and crew members accused former showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment in a letter published in Variety. The signers said they were, “to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally” by Schwahn.

So when a fan asked Burton on Thursday if the actress would be attending EyeCon, Burton was blunt that she felt Eyecon was capitalizing on an unfortunate situation.

EyeCon didn’t care for that.

The actual Bush liked the response to her friend even less.

Two days into the Twitter debate, feelings were obviously still raw.

And Bush said the One Tree Hill actresses hadn’t known there would be women’s empowerment slant to the event until the public was informed.

On Thursday afternoon, EyeCon offered an apology.

Soon, Bush was tweeting something more cheery about another of her former One Tree Hill co-stars.

