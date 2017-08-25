Stephen King and more stars Trump has blocked on Twitter

Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017





Model Chrissy Teigen was also blocked by Trump for responding to his Twitter rants.

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017





Star Trek: The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis recently got a swift kick out of Trumpland.

I've been blocked by our Prez !! — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 9, 2017





Read more from Yahoo TV:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.