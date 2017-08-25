    Stephen King and more stars Trump has blocked on Twitter

    Marisa Okano


    Model Chrissy Teigen was also blocked by Trump for responding to his Twitter rants.


    Star Trek: The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis recently got a swift kick out of Trumpland.


    Read more from Yahoo TV:

    Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.

    Yahoo fa ora parte di "Oath" ed appartiene al gruppo di aziende Verizon. A partire dal 15 settembre 2017, inizieremo a condividere alcuni dati utente con il nuovo gruppo aziendale a cui apparteniamo. Ulteriori informazioni