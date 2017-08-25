Stephen King and more stars Trump has blocked on Twitter
Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017
Model Chrissy Teigen was also blocked by Trump for responding to his Twitter rants.
Lolllllll no one likes you
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017
Star Trek: The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis recently got a swift kick out of Trumpland.
I've been blocked by our Prez !!
— Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 9, 2017
